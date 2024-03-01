Kanye West hit Instagram to demand his ex-wife pull his children out of Sierra Canyon school in California. Ye says the school is for celebrities that are being used by “the system.”

In the caption, he writes: “At this point everydboy knows what “the system” is code word for [eyes emoji] I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children [.] When the system drafts atheltes they avoid work with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate [.] My two oldest know they daddy”

Kanye is asking Kim to remove their kids from the “fake” school they’re in, for celebrities that are used by “the system” pic.twitter.com/Xes6yPGj6Q — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 29, 2024

A source close to Kardashian tells Page Six that she is over Ye’s antics, citing Sierra Canyon as a “fantastic school” offering her four children “consistency.”

“Kim has never kept the kids from their dad,” the source said, adding he is “hardly around” and goes month without seeing his kids.

The source also said, “[West] does not have a consistent home base, which emphasizes the importance of consistency for the kids in LA where they live. She will always stand firm on what is best for them.”