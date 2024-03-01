Florida rapper Mellow Rackz continues to set new standards with her latest music video, “Any Chick.”

Produced by Grammy award-winner Bigg D, the track underscores her commitment to empowerment. Noteworthy collaborations with ATL Jacob, Lil Yachty, and Icewear Vezzo cement her status as a rising star.

The visual, devoid of male actors, features Mellow Rackz rapping amidst a vintage car and a lavish South Beach mansion, symbolizing her successful journey. Through this ode to self-celebration, she inspires listeners on their paths. Viewers can experience the HD clip and stream “Any Chick” on various platforms, embracing the message of self-empowerment.

