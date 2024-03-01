The National Basketball Association (NBA) has revealed plans for its 18th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A Latin Nights program, celebrating NBA fans and players in Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities throughout March.

From March 1 to March 15, all 30 NBA teams will sport special Fanatics-branded Noches Éne•Bé•A warmup shirts. Several teams will also host activities to honor local Hispanic communities, including in-arena celebrations and original content creation.

Highlights of Noches Éne•Bé•A 2024 include Puerto Rican singer and rapper Lunay performing at halftime during the Atlanta Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night. The Boston Celtics launching a Spanish-language Instagram handle (@LosCeltics) for their Noche Latina. The Chicago Bulls offering custom Los Bulls hats and crewneck shirts for their game, along with a pregame concert featuring local Latiné DJ’s DJ Ragol & DJ Enigma. The Cleveland Cavaliers honored NBA legend Alfred “Butch” Lee Jr., the first Puerto Rican athlete to play in the NBA, with an on-court ceremony.

The Noches Éne•Bé•A program continues to showcase the NBA’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, celebrating the vibrant Hispanic culture within the league and its fanbase.

