No Charges Will be FIled in Association with Cam Newton 7v7 Brawl

Soon the Cam Newton brawl from last weekend will float on into “Remember when….” land. None of the parties involved have decided to press charges.

According to TMZ, Newton declined to press charges, while the other men also sidestepped the offer.

“Neither Mr. Newton or any of the other involved persons who remained on scene indicated that they required medical attention or wished to pursue criminal charges,” reads a statement from the Atlanta Police Department. “The responding officers completed an information only incident report to document what had occurred. At this time, it is unknown how or why the scuffle occurred.”

The fight allegedly stems from trash talk from Newton to other people in attendance at the 7-on-7 tournament.

Netwon was standing at the top of the stairs in the video when three people began to push the 2015 NFL MVP, and he attempted to defend himself. The ordeal was quickly broken up by security at the We Ball Sports x DynastyU 7v7 event at B.E.S.T. Academy.

Newton’s 15-and-under team did with the event’s championship.

Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and no one else recording a NFL reception, rush attempt or pass attempt. He’s used to being a one man army, so you are delulu if you thought some guys jumping him was gonna phase him. Hat didn’t even move. pic.twitter.com/i321xmZTyE — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 25, 2024