Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus Collaborate on New Single “Doctor (Work It Out)”

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus join forces for their highly-anticipated single "Doctor (Work It Out)."

Fresh from her recent GRAMMY wins, Miley stars in the official music video directed by Jacob Bixenman. Originally premiered at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter show, the track marks Pharrell’s second release of the year, following “Good People” with Mumford & Sons.