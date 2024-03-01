SHOWTIME has confirmed the highly anticipated return of its hit drama series THE CHI, with the second half of the sixth season set to premiere on Friday, May 10 for Paramount+ subscribers, followed by its on-air debut on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Currently in production in Chicago, the remaining eight episodes of the 16-episode season promise to deliver riveting narratives.

Created by Emmy winner Lena Waithe and executive produced by Academy Award winner Common, “THE CHI” is a poignant coming-of-age story set in South Side Chicago, focusing on interconnected lives seeking connection and redemption. The series, produced entirely in Chicago, has garnered record-breaking viewership.

Season six has navigated tumultuous highs and lows, with characters facing personal challenges and societal pressures. The ensemble cast, including Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, and Yolonda Ross, is joined by guest stars like Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield and Kandi Burruss, adding depth to the storyline.

Special guests for the season include Kadeem Harrison as Professor Gardner, a college literature professor; Leon as Alonzo, a street-savvy attorney with ties to Lynn Whitfield’s character Alicia; Daniel J. Watts, the pastor of a megachurch; and Brett Gray, a young man who will impact Emmett.

Executive producers Waithe, Common, and others have ensured a compelling narrative that reflects urban life authentically. With production by 20th Television and direction by a talented team, “THE CHI” continues to captivate audiences with its raw portrayal of life’s complexities.