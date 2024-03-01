Caitlin Clark is headed to the WNBA. Hitting X, the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar and all-time NCAA scoring leader in college basketball, revealed she will enter the WNBA Draft.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark wrote. She thanked her teammates, coaches and the thousands of fans who have packed arenas across the country to watch her and the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes.”

Clark is expected to go No. 1 to the Indiana Fever overall, making a superstar tandem with South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.

