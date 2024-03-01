If you’re a fan of The Chi, well, it’s back for the second half of the sixth season. Here’s the drop on who’s who with cast additions. Shadow and Act confirmed that Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray, and Daniel J. Watts have been added to the cast.

The sixth season continuation premieres on May 12 on both streaming and on-demand for Paramount+. Showtime subscribers can watch as well before it airs on linear Showtime.

If you recall, The Chi was created and executive-produced by Lena Waithe. Common also serves as executive producer. The series “is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

The rest of the Season 6 cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Guest stars for season six include Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.