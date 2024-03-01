Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has taken to social media to warn his fans against purchasing the upcoming Adidas Yeezy sneakers. The rapper and fashion mogul revealed that Adidas is no longer paying him and has initiated a lawsuit against him for a staggering $250 million, all while continuing to sell his signature shoes.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ye took to social media last night to leak internal talking points shared by Adidas with their employees. These talking points are designed to address concerns from hesitant buyers regarding the ongoing controversy.

According to the leaked memo, Adidas is instructing its sellers to assure buyers that the upcoming Yeezy sneakers are not new designs, but rather existing Yeezys that were initiated in 2020. The memo emphasizes that Adidas owns the copyrights, designs, and colorways of these sneakers, despite Ye’s involvement in their creation.

Furthermore, sellers are instructed to inform buyers that Adidas fulfilled all contractual obligations to Ye and discussed the release of the product with him prior to making any public announcements. The memo advises employees to keep conversations with customers brief and to the point.

In a surprising analogy, Ye likened his situation with Adidas to his relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. He claimed that Adidas disregarded his opinion, much like Kim allegedly disregarded his preferences regarding their children’s education.

This public dispute between Ye and Adidas has sent shockwaves through the fashion and sneaker communities. Fans and consumers are left wondering about the future of the Yeezy brand and whether this rift will have lasting implications on Ye’s collaborations with Adidas.

As the saga continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Adidas will navigate this controversy and how Ye will respond to the ongoing legal battle.

