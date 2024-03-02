Babyfxce E is here to put on for his city of Flint, Michigan. His unique sound, undeniable bars, and distinct melodies is what sets him apart from the others in the rap game, telling the story of a true underdog who came out the mud and turned his dreams into a reality.

“If you’re from Flint, you’re just a strong-minded person, for real,” Babyfxce E states. “We’ve got a lot more to prove than everybody else does. The music scene can be tough, and you know the struggle in general. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.”

Now, the rising star celebrates a pivotal moment in his professional career: signing to Atlantic Records. The announcement arrives in conjunction with the drop of the deluxe version of his previous release, The X Tape.

Additionally, Babyfxce E’s recent video for “Kentucky Love” featuring h Bfb Da Packman and KrispyLife Kidd trended in the Top 20 on YouTube, and remained in the Top 30 for weeks on end. E also opened for Luh Tyler on his My Vision Tour, and recently opened the show for buzzing Detroit rapper Babytron on his headlining tour.

Congrats Babyfxce E on this new venture!