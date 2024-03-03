Last week, Earn Your Leisure’s Rashad Bilal celebrated his 40th birthday in style at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, and the event was nothing short of spectacular. Hosted by Robert “Don Pooh Cummins,” the restaurant was transformed into a hub of excitement as Rashad’s friends from near and far gathered to celebrate this milestone occasion.

The theme of the evening was “Prints and Minks,” and guests did not disappoint, embracing the theme with flair and style. The vibrant atmosphere of love and happiness filled the expansive 25,000 square feet of Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration.

Among the notable attendees were some of hip-hop’s biggest names, including Young Jeezy, Carmelo Anthony, Jadakiss, Pecas, Ghostface, Busta Rhymes, Styles P, Kenny Burns, Terrance J, and AZ. The star-studded guest list added to the excitement of the evening at the New York hotspot.

As the night unfolded, the party reached new heights as Ghostface, Jadakiss, Styles P, and AZ took to the mic for electrifying performances. The talented artists delivered unforgettable performances to a captivated audience, with everyone joining in to sing along to their favorite hits.

The event was a true celebration of Rashad’s life and achievements, as well as a testament to the power of friendship and community. From the lively performances to the heartfelt speeches and warm embraces shared throughout the night, it was clear that Rashad’s birthday celebration was a momentous occasion filled with joy and camaraderie.

As the festivities came to a close, guests departed with memories to last a lifetime, reflecting on an evening of laughter, music, and celebration. Rashad’s 40th birthday bash at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square was a night to remember, marking the beginning of a new chapter filled with love, success, and endless possibilities.

All images by Tylik “MrVizionAir” Hill

See more pics below.