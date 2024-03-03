Renowned R&B singer Jeffrey Osborne is at the center of a legal battle after two women, Danielle Buchanan and Maneva Currie, filed a complaint against him and the Greek Theater alleging negligent and discriminatory behavior during one of his concerts. The incident, which took place on May 6, 2023, has left the plaintiffs “emotionally disturbed” and seeking legal recourse.

According to the complaint filed in the Superior Court of California and reported by People Magazine, the controversy arose during a crowd participation segment of Osborne’s concert at the Greek Theater. Osborne’s team selected Buchanan to sing a portion of his 1986 hit “You Should Be Mine (The Woo Woo Song)” into the microphone while the camera focused on her, projecting her face onto large screens flanking the stage.

However, the situation took a distressing turn when Osborne allegedly requested a “White person” to sing with him, prompting Buchanan, who is White, to announce her ethnicity into the microphone in an attempt to diffuse the situation. Despite her efforts, Osborne’s team swiftly took the microphone away and sought out another participant, leaving both Buchanan and Currie feeling “shocked, embarrassed, and humiliated.”

The complaint details how the women were subjected to comments from other audience members regarding Osborne’s alleged discriminatory behavior, exacerbating their distress and preventing them from enjoying the remainder of the concert.

The lawsuit underscores the broader issue of discrimination and the impact of such incidents on individuals’ emotional well-being. Buchanan and Currie’s legal action seeks accountability for the alleged negligence and discriminatory conduct exhibited by Jeffrey Osborne and the Greek Theater during the concert.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting inclusivity and respect in all public spaces, including live entertainment venues. The outcome of the lawsuit will undoubtedly be closely watched as it addresses sensitive issues of discrimination and accountability within the entertainment industry.