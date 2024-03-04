New Trailer for A24 Horror Film ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ Starring Jurassic World Dominion’s Justice Smith and Danielle Deadwyler

A24 is becoming known for their smart horror films as much as their off beat dramas these days and their upcoming horror thriller I Saw The TV Glow, intends to be their next scary movie hit.

The film stars Jurassic World Dominion’s Justice Smith with Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Fred Durst and Danielle Deadwyler also star in the film, written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun.

Here’s how the TV is about to glow according to the film’s synopsis:

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.