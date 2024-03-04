Scottie And Larsa Pippen Sued For $250M By Ex-Lover, Claims Pippen Is The Father Of Her Son

Scottie And Larsa Pippen Sued For $250M By Ex-Lover, Claims Pippen Is The Father Of Her Son

News reports have confirmed that former NBA star Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen are being sued b ya woma n who alleges that the former couple harassed and even stalked her from 1987 to 1993.

Chyvette Valentine’s suit filed in Cook County Circuit Court says that she had a tumultuous relationship with Scottie Pippen, which only ended after she was allegedly raped by both Scottie and his brother Carl Pippen. Valentine also claims that one of the men is the father of her son, who was born after the alleged rape. Her son, Devonte Pippen, was killed in 2011.

Valentine also names Basketball Wives star Larsa Pippen in the lawsuit, claiming that she “caued her suffering.” Chyvette claimed the the Bulls star over all, “used his celebrity as a Chicago Bulls player” to allegedly “stalk, harass and torment” her, resulting in her experiencing “severe mental and emotional issues.”

Advertisement

Valentine named Pippen, the Chicago Bulls, and members of his family in the suit, and is seeking $250 million in damages.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.