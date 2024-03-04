The Largest Biggie Event Comes to Atlanta on March 10th

James Evans proudly announces the 10th Annual Biggie Celebration of Life scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2023 at Opium Nightclub located at 990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. This highly anticipated event will feature performances by Lil Cease and friends, with special guest host Christopher Wallace Jr., son of the legendary Notorious B.I.G.

The Biggie Celebration of Life has become a staple event honoring the legacy and influence of the late Christopher Wallace, widely known as Biggie Smalls and The Notorious B.I.G. Attendees can expect an authentic and nostalgic evening filled with amazing dj’s, positive energy, Biggie T-shirt contest, and tributes to one of hip-hop’s greatest icons.

Adding to the excitement, the event will also be live taped by Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, capturing the essence and energy of the celebration for audiences worldwide.

This year’s Biggie Celebration of Life is proudly sponsored by Gilchrest Capital, TS Tax & Accounting Services, Dakota Executive Transportation, and Just Brunch Breakfast Bar. Their support highlights the significance of this event and its impact on the hip-hop community.

Tickets for the 10th Annual Biggie Celebration of Life are available now and can be purchased online. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening celebrating the life and legacy of Notorious B.I.G.

For more information and ticket purchases, please visit http://www.jamesevansatl.com/.