Tubi is bringing more British television to the US side of their streaming platform with the first trailer for Boarders, an upcoming series originally aired on BBC in the UK. As reported by Shadow and Act, viewers can expect all six episodes to premiere exclusively on Tubi beginning March 8. Boarders is penned by BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Daniel Lawrence Taylor. Here’s the official series synopsis:

BOARDERS is a high-energy, warm and funny coming of age drama which follows the lives of five Black inner city school teenagers who find themselves on scholarships to one of Britain’s oldest and most prestigious boarding schools, St. Gilberts. The series will see these students navigate a new world, forming new friendships while also going on journeys of self-discovery.

This series seems like an excellent addition to the content playing field for the culture showing another side to the Black experience albeit from over the pond in the UK.

The cast includes young Black talent Josh Tedeku as Jaheim, Jodie Campbell as Leah, Myles Kamwendo as Omar, Sekou Diaby as Toby and Aruna Jalloh as Femi.

Studio Lambert produces the series in association with All3Media International for the BBC. Taylor is executive producing alongside Madeline Sinclair and Susan Hogg along with the BBCs’s Nawfal Faizullah and Ayela Butt.

“I’m beyond excited that Tubi is bringing Boarders to North America,” Taylor said in a statement. “This is a quintessentially British coming-of-age school show with big universal themes of belonging, achievement, first crushes, forging friendships, and awkward sexual encounters that will hit home as hard for the North American audiences as it does for us Brits. It is jam-packed with exciting new talent both in front of and behind the camera and is filled with humour, pathos, and straight up joy. I know the Tubi audience will love watching it as much as I loved creating it.”