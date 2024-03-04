Tyler Perry is busy dropping films across multiple streamers. His Mea Culpa film just dropped on Netflix, and now his latest Amazon MGM Studios film Joy Ridge announced the project’s leads. Shadow and Act reports that Perry has a four-year-deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Naturally, as part of his brand, Perry is writing, directing, and producing the film Joy Ridge, which is the third as part of his deal with Amazon MGM.

The genre is romantic and stars Shannon Thornton, who is in Mea Culpa, and Tosin Morohunfola. The film wrapped production in Colorado and at his Tyler Perry Studios in Georgia. Producing are Angi Bones and Will Areu under Tyler Perry Studios.

Here’s the logline, that Variety reported:

Advertisement

“Amidst the picturesque landacapes of Colorado Joy (Thornton) finds herself on a holiday trip with a man she envisions as ‘the one,’ However, her journey takes an enchanting turn as she stumbles upon someone who might just redefine her notions about the life she once knew back home.”

Two other films that have been announced under the Amazon MGM are a Meagan Good starrer Divorce in the Black, which is billed as a romance drama about a “broken marriage,” and a police brutality themed film Black, White & Blue that focuses on and stars Meagan Tandy, Tyler Lepley and Kat Graham. Perry is staying busy. He is one of the few production moguls with deals all over the spectrum, including his film and TV deal at Netflix and his massive presence at BET and BET+.