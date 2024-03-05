Beyoncé has gone back to back on top of the Billboard Hot 100. Queen Bey’s country single “Texas Hold’ Em” will keep the No. 1 slot.

The single is the ninth chart-topper for Beyoncé, her most recent being “Break My Soul” in 2022.

According to Luminate’s tracking data for the week of February 23-29, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” released on Parkwood/Columbia Records/Columbia Nashville, experienced a surge in radio airplay, with 27.6 million audience impressions, marking a 72% increase. Despite this, streams decreased by 12% to 25.5 million, and downloads saw a decline of 24% to 22,000.

After holding the top spot for two weeks, the single slipped to No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart and dropped to No. 3 on the Streaming Songs chart. However, it climbed from 43 to 23 on the Radio Songs chart, earning the title of top Airplay Gainer on the Hot 100 for the second consecutive week.

Simultaneously, “Texas Hold ‘Em” secured its third week at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, using a methodology similar to that of the Hot 100. This achievement is historic, as the banjo-infused single marks the first time a Black woman or a female recognized as biracial has topped this list.