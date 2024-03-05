Fallout from a brawl involving Cam Newton at a youth football tournament continues. The former All-Pro quarterback has released an apology, stating he apologized to anyone affected.

“There’s no excuse,” Newton said on his 4th and 1 Podcast. “It’s really not, ’cause it could’ve been a melee, more violence could’ve stemmed from that and it’s just not called for. And on top of that, it’s echoing something that’s been permeating for years — black people. Why it gotta be at a black event? You know what I’m saying? And I can easily play the victim and I’m not going to do that.”

He added, “I have to use my power to empower the next generation. That’s all I wanna do. I wanna use what I’ve been through as information to change the narrative because to be honest, these are a lot of children’s way out of their situation.”

Advertisement

You can hear the full apology below.

Cam Newton apologizes for the fight at last weekend’s We Ball 7v7 tournament.



“There’s no excuse, it’s really not.” pic.twitter.com/ECkjyjUFfs — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 1, 2024

Soon the Cam Newton brawl from last weekend will float on into “Remember when….” land. None of the parties involved have decided to press charges.

According to TMZ, Newton declined to press charges, while the other men also sidestepped the offer.

“Neither Mr. Newton or any of the other involved persons who remained on scene indicated that they required medical attention or wished to pursue criminal charges,” reads a statement from the Atlanta Police Department. “The responding officers completed an information only incident report to document what had occurred. At this time, it is unknown how or why the scuffle occurred.”

The fight allegedly stems from trash talk from Newton to other people in attendance at the 7-on-7 tournament.

Netwon was standing at the top of the stairs in the video when three people began to push the 2015 NFL MVP, and he attempted to defend himself. The ordeal was quickly broken up by security at the We Ball Sports x DynastyU 7v7 event at B.E.S.T. Academy.

Newton’s 15-and-under team did with the event’s championship.

Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and no one else recording a NFL reception, rush attempt or pass attempt. He’s used to being a one man army, so you are delulu if you thought some guys jumping him was gonna phase him. Hat didn’t even move. pic.twitter.com/i321xmZTyE — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 25, 2024