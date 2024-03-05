DJ Vlad Reveals Boosie’s Dog Bit Him Before Their Latest Interview

DJ Vlad reveals Boosie Badazz’s dog bit him before they filmed their latest interview together.

Hitting X, Vlad revealed the moment and shared a picture of the dog.

Boosie's dog bit me before our interview yesterday. — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) March 1, 2024

Like I said earlier, Boosie's dog bit me before our interview yesterday. Here's a pic of the dog. pic.twitter.com/rpJdWEh04n — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) March 1, 2024

In his last appearance on Vlad TV, Boosie sided with the internet, questioning the onstage embrace between Usher and Alicia Keys are they performed “My Boo.”

Hitting Instagram, Boosie revealed how he felt: “@USHER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO!! U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO [SWIZZ]. SHE MARRIED MY NIGGA. I KNOW THAT WASN’T PLANNED.”

Swizz Beatz has seen all the jokes about how his wife Alicia Keys was hugged by Usher during his Super Bowl performance. And he isn’t the least bothered, telling fans, “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing!!!”

“Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing 2 amazing Giants!” Swizz wrote. “Congrats @usher and my love @Aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.”

You can see Swizz’s statement below