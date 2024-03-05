Drake is back executive producing another high-profile television series, and this time, it’s on Apple TV+. The streamer developed an adaptation of the novel Neuromancer, which is co-created by JD Dillard.

As reported by Shadow and Act, this project is based on an award-winning novel of the same name authored by William Gibson. The adaptation headed to the small screen comes from creators Dillard and Graham Roland. This marks a co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, two heavyweights in film and television. Superstar rapper Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment also produces Neuromancer. Roland will serve as the showrunner. Dillard, who has directed films such as Sleight and Devotion, is directing the pilot episode.

Here’s the official description from Apple+:

The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+,” said creators and executive producers Graham Roland and JD Dillard. “Since we became friends nearly ten years ago, we’ve looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

Dillard and Roland are executive producing Neuromancer with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television and Drake, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment. Zack Hayden and Gibson are serving as executive producers.