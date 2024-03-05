Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas unveiled his latest single, “Sticks & Stones (feat. Conway The Machine),” alongside the announcement of his long-awaited sophomore studio album, “Not Now I’m Busy,” set to release on March 22. The New England native also debuted the official album cover artwork.

In “Sticks & Stones,” Joyner Lucas delves into the complexities of fame and the challenges of dealing with criticism and betrayal, with poignant lyrics reflecting on personal struggles. Conway The Machine complements the track with his own reflections on overcoming adversity.

This release follows Joyner’s previous single, “24 Hours to Live,” and features standout tracks like “Seventeen,” “Broski,” “Cut U Off (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again),” and “What’s That?” These songs are expected to be part of his first album in four years since “ADHD,” which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and garnered RIAA gold certification. “ADHD” also sparked conversations about mental health and set a new standard for independent artists’ success. Joyner Lucas continues to push boundaries with his introspective lyricism and impactful storytelling.

