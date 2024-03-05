In a bold move that could reshape the landscape of New York City’s entertainment scene, rapper Nas has unveiled a $5 billion proposal to transform Resorts World Casino New York City into a state-of-the-art casino complex in his hometown of Jamaica, Queens.

Partnering with Resorts World Casino, Nas aims to revitalize the neighborhood while creating new opportunities for local residents. The ambitious project includes plans for a multi-functional casino featuring a 7,000-seat capacity entertainment venue for hosting events and concerts. Additionally, the development will encompass park space, housing, hotels, restaurants, and upgraded transit options to JFK Airport and Manhattan, promising to generate an estimated 5,000 union jobs.

“This is an ambitious project that will give new opportunities to the hard-working families who call Queens home, attract top-tier talent, and build up the next generation of leaders,” Nas expressed during the unveiling, as reported by Rhyme Junkie. “It’s an honor to be here, to be a part of this with Resorts World, realizing the future, seeing what this can be and what it will be.”

The announcement comes as Nas’ proposal competes with fellow hip-hop icon JAY-Z’s bid for a NYC casino license. JAY-Z, through his entertainment company Roc Nation, has partnered with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment to propose a boutique-style casino at the iconic 1515 Broadway office tower in Times Square.

“New York is the epicenter of culture. We have the opportunity to create a destination at the heart of the true crossroads of the word,” JAY-Z stated in a press release. “My partnership with SL Green and Caesars has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth, and enrichment for the community and everyone that visits the Empire State.”

The competition for the coveted casino license underscores the potential economic impact and cultural significance of these projects. Nas and JAY-Z are not only vying for the license but also aiming to shape the future of entertainment and hospitality in New York City.

“When we stood here more than a dozen years ago to break ground on Resorts World New York City, our vision extended well beyond that already-ambitious original plan — today, that vision can soon become a reality,” remarked Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting America East, in a statement.

As both Nas and JAY-Z present their visions for the city’s entertainment landscape, the decision on the casino license remains in the hands of New York City officials. With their respective proposals, these hip-hop moguls are not only competing for a business opportunity but also aiming to leave a lasting impact on their communities and the city at large. The stakes are high, and the outcome will shape the future of entertainment in the Big Apple.