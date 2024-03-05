Continuing her scorching streak, Sexyy Red unveils the music video for “I Might,” featuring her friend and go-to collaborator, Summer Walker, now available via Open Shift Distribution/gamma.

Directed by Des Gray, the star-studded video navigates the complexities of love and hip-hop. Sexyy finds herself entangled between two love interests, Atlanta’s Hunxho and Lil Scrappy, portrayed vividly against the backdrop of her emotions. Dressed in a flowing red coat, she reflects on her romantic entanglements while bonding with Summer atop a motel balcony.

“I Might” marks the second collaboration between Sexyy and Summer, following their viral hit “Sense dat God gave you” in November 2022. The track is a standout from “Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe),” Sexyy’s latest project released in December.

Advertisement

The video captures the essence of passion, drama, and conflict, leaving viewers captivated by the narrative. Sexyy’s genuine portrayal and Summer’s soulful presence elevate the visual, creating a memorable cinematic experience. “I Might” reinforces Sexyy Red’s position as a rising star in the hip-hop scene, captivating audiences with her magnetic persona and undeniable talent.