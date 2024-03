Lionel Messi marked his wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s birthday with an intimate dinner at Miami’s Gekkō, co-owned by David Grutman and Bad Bunny. Antonela stunned in a Saint Laurent dress while Messi was joined by soccer pals Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez. The group later moved to Gekkō Lounge, dancing to mixes by Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap.