A true O.G. and undisputed West Coast Royalty, after three prodigious decades in the game, Spice 1’s longevity and influence speaks for itself. The Bay Area legend’s brand of vivid, raw and uncut lyricism, venting on the complexities of street life, has resulted in three Gold plaques, standout soundtrack singles (“Trigga Gots No Heart” from the award-winning Menace II Society Film), and respect from Hip-Hop’s elite; including making classics with Tupac, Too Short, MC Eiht, E-40, Method Man, Ice-T and UGK among others.

In the summer of 2019, Spice made a triumphant return with Platinum O.G., which debuted in the top 10 on DSP’s and included collaborations with comrades Too Short, Pimp C, MC Eiht, Kurupt, Devin The Dude, Tha Outlawz, Yukmouth (Luniz), Digital Underground’s Money B and more.

Now, Spice 1 is back with a new single, “Gangsta Shhh” featuring Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Q Bosilini and has also announced that he will be releasing his sequel album, Platinum O.G.2, on 5-3-24. “Gangsta Shhh” is now available at all DSP’s, along with the pre-order for Platinum O.G.2.

“The homie Snoop and I have never done a song together until now” Spice 1 reflects. “So we wanted to make the song extra legendary with having Ross on it too.”

The chilling and powerful story-telling that separates Spice 1 from his peers is still in effect with Platinum O.G. 2. The album is narrated by Sway Calloway, and produced by N.O. Joe (Geto Boys, Scarface, UGK, Ice Cube, Devin The Dude, AZ, LL Cool J) & Ryan Elder; Elder who also executive produced the album states “I think Spice is the most underrated rapper of all time” he offers. “His significance and importance in the culture should be recognized. I truly care about preserving his legacy and would never do a sequel if I felt we couldn’t top the first one; and we did that. No one likes a bad sequel.”

Spice 1’s Platinum O.G.2 will be released on 5-3-24 and features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Conway The Machine, DJ Premier, Paul Wall, Treach, MC Eiht, Devin The Dude, Bushwick Bill, KXNG Crooked, CL Smooth, Lil Flip, Sway Calloway and more.