Usher received backlash online after visiting and enjoying yoga with Russell Simmons in Bali.

Simmons hit Instagram to show Usher visited his yoga class, taking a spot in the first row. He also celebrated Usher’s presence in his life:

When i was at the lowest point in my life i woke up and this man was sitting by my bed .. i had known usher since he was a kid but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing Gods conciousness in ourselves …People remember to remember this ..a friend walks in when others walk out … i will never forget the generosity of spirit i witnessed in this man God bless you baby bro @usher 🙏🏾 love you !!!!

In a seperate post, Simmons hihlighted the “generosity of spirit” from Usher.

That same harmonic energy did not transfer to fans as users hit X to criticize Usher’s visit and Simmons has been accused of many crimes against women.

Usher ain’t never gonna beat the allegations!



He should’ve not been in Bali with Russell Simmons pic.twitter.com/ujbrMvPD5H — Elle Murasaki (@itsellemurasaki) March 4, 2024

Usher taking pics with Russell Simmons and making them public was definitely a choice. No way he’s oblivious to those allegations and why he’s in Bal. — nope (@PrinceHAK33M) March 4, 2024