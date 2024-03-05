Usher received backlash online after visiting and enjoying yoga with Russell Simmons in Bali.
Simmons hit Instagram to show Usher visited his yoga class, taking a spot in the first row. He also celebrated Usher’s presence in his life:
When i was at the lowest point in my life i woke up and this man was sitting by my bed .. i had known usher since he was a kid but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing Gods conciousness in ourselves …People remember to remember this ..a friend walks in when others walk out … i will never forget the generosity of spirit i witnessed in this man God bless you baby bro @usher 🙏🏾 love you !!!!
In a seperate post, Simmons hihlighted the “generosity of spirit” from Usher.
That same harmonic energy did not transfer to fans as users hit X to criticize Usher’s visit and Simmons has been accused of many crimes against women.
Usher ain’t never gonna beat the allegations!— Elle Murasaki (@itsellemurasaki) March 4, 2024
He should’ve not been in Bali with Russell Simmons pic.twitter.com/ujbrMvPD5H
Usher taking pics with Russell Simmons and making them public was definitely a choice. No way he’s oblivious to those allegations and why he’s in Bal.— nope (@PrinceHAK33M) March 4, 2024
Russell Simmons is a r!pist and Usher has chosen to be in his presence as a friend. So it’s fuck him too. And yes, this is a recent video! pic.twitter.com/AWg8Jxle36— MrsBundrige (@MrsBundrige) March 4, 2024