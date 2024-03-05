The legendary unfiltered comedian Katt Williams didn’t hold back during his three-hour appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” this week, touching on a range of controversial topics and offering candid insights into several of his views.

The interview came nearly two months after Williams made headlines with his candid remarks on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, where he suggested that Joe Rogan had avoided having him on his show. However, Rogan extended an invitation to Williams following the viral interview.

During the conversation, Williams addressed California’s ban on flavored vapes and menthol cigarettes, emphasizing the disproportionate impact on the Black community. He expressed concerns about the classification of menthol as a flavor, highlighting its significance to Black consumers.

Advertisement

When Rogan asked about the preference for menthol cigarettes among Black people, Williams acknowledged the sensitive nature of the topic Katt ripped into Rogan.

“That was fine, but they let it also hurt Black people in that it counted menthol as a flavor,” Williams said.

Rogan then asked, “Why do Black people like menthol cigarettes so much? What’s that about?”

Williams laughed, “You’re gonna get me canceled. This is very racist, this conversation. A Black person actually getting ready to answer this—it’s terrible on all ends.”

The popular comedian said Black people tend to prefer concentrated products and strong flavors.

“Before things were called concentrate, that’s what we appreciated, [what] was concentrated,” Williams said.

“There’s this whole thing with liquor and malt liquor and the difference between the two. One is richer and stronger and as a people, we tend to go with those products. And the fact that menthol is a natural thing, so anybody who’s from the South knows about mint plants — so you appreciate that as a flavor profile as well.”

Moving on to discuss transgenderism, Williams referred to it as a “satanic” trend rather than an identity, drawing parallels to the deity Baphomet, often associated with Satan. He reflected on his awareness of transgenderism as a concept and its connections to religious symbolism.

“20 years ago I knew that transgenders was gonna be a thing,” he said. “The earliest I had seen that word, transgender, was Baphomet, the transgender,” he added.

Baphomet is a deity with the head of a goat and the body of a man. He is often confused with Satan.

“So I knew that in the ritual of Baphomet, the transgender, to show allegiance to him you had to kiss his a*s ring.”

Rogan replied, “We got some good weed, Katt.

Watch the interview below.