The Homeless World Cup Foundation has inspired The Beautiful Game, a new film from Netflix based on the true stories of that organization starring Bill Nighy, Michael Ward, and Sheyl Cole.
Let’s get right into the official synopsis from Netflix:
In addition to Bill Nighy, the film also stars an ensemble cast with Susan Wokoma, Callum Scott Howells, Kit Young, Sheyi Cole, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Robin Nazari, Aoi Okuyama, Cristina Rodlo, Tadashi Watanabe, Kazuhiro Muroyama and Valeria Golino. The film is directed by Thea Sharrock and is written by Frank Cottrell Boyce.
Diarmuid McKeown, Claudine Farrell, and Ollie Madden are executive producers, along with Film4’s Daniel Battsek. Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Ben Knight are producing for Blueprint Pictures with Anita Overland and Colin Farrell.
Here’s the history behind the Homeless World Cup Foundation. According to Shadow and Act, it was founded in 2001. The foundation comprises a “Global Network” of 70 member countries that utilize football (soccer) to battle homelessness and social isolation. The first Homeless World Cup took place in 2003 in Graz, Austria. The foundation’s goal is to use football “to support and inspire people who are homeless to change their own lives, and to change perceptions and attitudes towards people who are experiencing homelessness.”
The Beautiful Game hits Netflix on March 29, 2024.