The verdict is in. Lifetime’s Where is Wendy Williams? set a ratings record for the network. As reported by Deadline, here are the numbers … The controversial 2-part documentary averaged “1.2 million total viewers over the two nights in Nielsen Live+3 and 6.2 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms to date.” So what does that mean? People were glued to the screen watching the latest saga in what is shaping to be a somber moment in the legacy of Wendy Williams.

Back to the analytics … Lifetime said, “‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ is Lifetime’s best new non-fiction performance in two years since the Janet Jackson documentary, with total viewers W25-64 and A25-64.” The documentary outdid The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, dropping to No. 2 in L+SD.

Regarding social media, on the night Where is Wendy Williams? The documentary premiered on February 24 and was the top program on television among total social media interactions (Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube), according to Lifetime.

ICYMI, Where is Wendy Williams? aired only days after the former queen of daytime television was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, the same disease that Bruce Willis suffers from. Williams’s guardian even filed a lawsuit against Lifetime parent A+E Networks, seeking “a temporary restraining order to block the network from airing the project.” The ruling by a New York appeals court justice ultimately denied the TRO.

If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the official description:

Over the course of nearly two years, cameras chronicled the former television host and radio star Wendy Williams on the next phase of her life, following the end of her iconic talk show. The documentary provides a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that have turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself. Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health were all captured by the cameras.