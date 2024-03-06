Chris Brown is set to embark on The 11:11 Tour, presented by Live Nation, this summer. The 26-city tour will feature two rising female artists in R&B, Ayra Starr and Muni Long, as special guests in select cities.

Kicking off on June 5 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the tour will journey across North America, with stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Atlanta, and more, before concluding at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on August 6.

The 11:11 Tour celebrates the success of Brown’s 11th studio album, which claimed the coveted #1 spot on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart, solidifying his status as a dominant force in the genre. Notably, the track “Summer Too Hot” from the album received a GRAMMY Awards nomination this year.

Tickets for The 11:11 Tour will be available starting March 6, with an artist presale and additional presales throughout the week. General on-sale begins on March 11 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase VIP Packages, offering premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive merchandise, and more. The contents of the VIP package vary based on the selected offer. Visit vipnation.com for further details.

TOUR DATES:

^with Arya Starr | *with Muni Long | +special guest TBD

Wed Jun 05 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena^

Fri Jun 07 | Chicago, IL | United Center^

Mon Jun 10 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena^

Wed Jun 12 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center^

Fri Jun 14 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena^

Sun Jun 16 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center^

Thu Jun 20 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre^

Sat Jun 22 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena^

Wed Jun 26 | Boston, MA | TD Garden*

Sat Jun 29 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center+

Sun Jun 30 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena+

Wed Jul 03 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena*

Fri Jul 05 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena*

Tue Jul 09 | Hampton, VA | Hampton Coliseum*

Thu Jul 11 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at the BJCC*

Tue Jul 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*

Wed Jul 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center*

Fri Jul 19 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena*

Tue Jul 23 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena*

Fri Jul 26 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena*

Sat Jul 27 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena*

Tue Jul 30 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center*

Wed Jul 31 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena*

Sat Aug 03 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*

Sun Aug 04 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center*

Tue Aug 06 | Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena*