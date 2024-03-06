Comic View is back! Remember that show? Yes, it’s coming back and will be streaming on BET+.

So here’s what happened. The comic show just vanished from BET 16 years ago. Like poof, gone. Now it’s resurrected for a four-episode BET+ extravaganza, hosted by none other than Mike Epps.

Oh but wait, the revival show was taped before a live audience at Kevin Hart‘s Hartbeat Weekend 2023 in Sin City, that’s Las Vegas if you’ve been under a rock. But more importantly the new Comic View features stand-up acts from Brandi Denise, Jayski, DC Young Fly, Tony Roberts, Navv Greene, Bresha Webb, Tommy Davidson, Lavar Walker and Tacarra Williams. The show will also features the televised stand-up debut of rapper T.I.

Advertisement

The series, originally debuted way back in 1992 and abruptly ended in 2008. That’s where Hart cut his teeth as host. Previous comedians who hosted include D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer and Sommore.

Hart is serving as executive producer for the comeback of Comic View along with Epps, Jeff Clanagan, Bryan Smiley and Leslie Small. Jonathan Burch is producing with Nicole Pasminski as supervising producer and Chris Spencer as consulting producer. Hart’s Hartbeat is also producing.

Again, Comic View is back and will stream on BET+ on March 14.