Drake fans have a reason to rejoice as the chart-topping artist announced the addition of two shows in Newark, NJ, to wrap up his highly anticipated 2024 It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? Across the U.S. Presented by Cash App and Visa and produced by Live Nation, the new shows are set to take place on Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5, at the Prudential Center. Joining Drake on stage for these performances will be Lil Wayne and Lil Durk.

The ‘It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?’ follows Drake’s triumphant return to the stage with his 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour, which boasted 50 sold-out arena shows across North America. Drake’s latest studio album, For All The Dogs, released via OVO Sound and Republic Records, has only added to the tour’s excitement.

Tickets for the Newark shows will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale on Wednesday, March 6, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, March 8, at 10 am local time on drakerelated.com. Cash App Card customers will have exclusive access to the presale, using the first 9 digits of their card to unlock early ticket purchases. For more details on the presale, visit cash.app/exclusives/drake-presale.

