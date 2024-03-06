In the dynamic realm of music and artistry, musicians often serve as conduits for emotions and experiences, blending them into their creations. Phenta Soldier, an emerging luminary in the music industry, embodies this notion with his distinctive fusion of sounds and visuals, drawing inspiration from a myriad of influences to carve out his unique niche. His newest single is set to release on May 17th of this year, titled “shadows fall”. “shadows fall” has a more goth pop sound when compared to his recent releases, taking inspiration from songs like “Frozen” by Madonna.

Originating from the vibrant streets of London, Phenta Soldier’s musical roots run deep, nurtured by a household steeped in melodic musings, courtesy of his singer-songwriter parents. Surrounded by live performances from a young age, music became an integral part of his being, propelling him to start his musical journey at the age of 19.

Phenta Soldier’s artistic voyage has been a tapestry woven from an eclectic array of influences, with the vibrant sounds of the 80s playing a pivotal role in shaping his creative vision. He credits bands like DEAD OR ALIVE and the legendary Pete Burns as major inspirations, lauding Burns as one of the premier vocalists and frontmen in music history. The infectious dance rhythms of Pet Shop Boys also left an indelible mark on him, their sophisticated yet catchy tunes resonating deeply.

However, his musical canvas was not solely painted by the hues of the past; contemporary artists like Charli XCX and Brooke Candy also played a significant role in shaping his artistic palette. Their fearless approach to pushing boundaries resonated with Phenta Soldier, reflecting in his music, which seamlessly blends 80s nostalgia with a contemporary twist.

A pivotal moment in Phenta Soldier’s career occurred during his sojourn in Japan in the summer of 2012, where he crafted demos that ultimately led to a record deal with AVEX, a major Japanese label. He marked the first western artist to debut from the entertainment giant. This experience, though challenging, imparted valuable lessons about maintaining artistic integrity and staying true to his vision. It was during this period that he conceived the persona of Phenta Soldier, a vessel for his artistry and a symbol of his renewed creative fervor.

His latest release, “Stop the World,” embodies this ethos of artistic liberation and self-expression. With its infectious rhythms and poignant lyrics, the track serves as a testament to Phenta Soldier’s growth as an artist and his steadfast dedication to his craft. As he continues to push the boundaries of music and visuals, Phenta Soldier emerges as a beacon of innovation in the music industry, his eclectic influences and bold creativity setting him apart as a true artist.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/pJ4fbXcYFXA?si=Qw_1l2uSlM4VZNEU

IG: https://www.instagram.com/phentasoldier/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2M2iHtGcZhuSDmGE8fQj5L