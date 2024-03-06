It’s good to see Jamie Foxx in action with his daughter Corinne Foxx for Beat Shazam’s seventh season of the music-themed game show.

It’s fair to say Beat Shazam was uncertain about its future after Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical episode in 2023. If you recall, TV powerhouse host Nick Cannon stepped up to temporarily fill Foxx’s role.

As reported by Shadow and Act, the first look clip of the newest season of Beat Shazam shows Fox back in form as the host and executive producer and his daughter Corinne returning as DJ and co-host. If you’re familiar with the rules, Both Foxx’s attempt to help two teams win against the iconic music app Shazam as they vie to identify today’s top hit songs.

After head-to-head, “the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million,” according to the official game show synopsis. “Over the course of its six previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million. This season, the series will have special themed episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes and mothers–all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime.”

Fox Entertainment’s president of unscripted entertainment, Allison Wallach, in a statement, says how Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx, a father-daughter hosting duo, were the best choices to host the game show.“As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

Expect Season 7 of Beat Shazam to return to Fox on May 28 at 8/7.