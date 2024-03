Ice Spice Announces She Has Finished Recording Her Debut Album

Ice Spice has revealed she is done with her debut album Y2K. Hitting X, Ice Spice gave the announcement.

“I finished recording y2k the album ^.^,” Ice Spice wrote.

i finished recording y2k the album ^.^ pic.twitter.com/fm9imeHjUg — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 5, 2024

Ice Spice has revealed her new full-length debut album is coming in 2024. During an appearance on The Today Show, Ice Spice confirmed the release, stating, “I’m so excited.”

