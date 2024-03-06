Multi-platinum 25-million-plus selling Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and actress Monica will be joining Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday 2 North American Headline tour as her Special Guest. Monica shared the news earlier this month when she stopped by The Jennifer Hudson show in Los Angeles.

The North American run kicks off in Oakland, CA on March 1st and runs through May 13th hitting major cities across the US and Canada including March 20th and 21st in Monica’s hometown of Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena, the newly added Nashville show on March 24th at Bridgestone Arena, two nights – April 24th and 25th – in Chicago at the United Center and the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on March 18th. All confirmed dates are below.

March 1 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA

March 3 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO

March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

March 10 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

March 13 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

March 18 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

March 20 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

March 21 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

March 22 at Amway Center in Orlando, FL

March 24 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

March 26 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

March 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

March 29 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

March 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

April 1 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

April 2 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD

April 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

April 5 at XL Center in Hartford, CT

April 8 at TD Garden in Boston, MA

April 10 at TD Garden in Boston, MA

April 12 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

April 13 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

April 17 at Bell Centre in Montreal, CN

April 18 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, CN

April 20 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

April 24 at United Center in Chicago, IL

April 25 at United Center in Chicago, IL

April 27 at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

April 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, CN

May 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

May 9 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX

May 11 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

May 12 at Moody Center in Austin, TX

May 13 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Advertisement

The news of the Pink Friday 2 tour comes on the heels of Monica’s recent feature alongside Keyshia Cole on “Love Me Enough” from the deluxe version of Nicki Minaj’s new chart topping studio album Pink Friday 2. Prior to that Monica spent fall 2023 supporting her latest single “Letters” – released this past summer with the official music video featuring The Game – a sultry and intimate clip directed by Richard Selvi (Lil Nas X, Eminem, Polo G) from award winning creative and production studio, Swiss Made Entertainment.