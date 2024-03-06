Super Tuesday marked the end of Nikki Haley’s run for President. A source revealed the decision to the Associated Press after Donald Trump dominated primary matchups nationwide.
The United States appears set for another political battle between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Haley’s formal announcement is expected on Wednesday morning (March 6). During Super Tuesday, Vermont was the only state Haley won. She also won D.C.
As of midnight Wednesday, Trump had 893 delegates, more than half of the 1,215 needed to clinch the nomination. Haley had just 66.
“They call it Super Tuesday for a reason,” Trump said from Mar-a-Lago. “This is a big one. And they tell me, the pundits and otherwise, that there’s never been one like this.”
Here is Trump's full speech from Super Tuesday… UNCENSORED. MSNBC cut away from it last night, claiming it is "irresponsible." Watch it and decide for yourself because it should be your choice to decide that. Report here: https://t.co/Ejidq4lVR1 pic.twitter.com/VuPr5DrVrp— m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 6, 2024