Following the Super Tuesday election results, President Biden issued a statement emphasizing the critical choice facing the American people. He framed the decision as one between progress and regression, urging citizens to consider the stark contrast between moving forward or reverting to the chaos and division of the past administration.

Biden highlighted the significant advancements made during his tenure, including job creation, wage growth, and victories against powerful interests like Big Pharma and the gun lobby. However, he cautioned that these achievements could be jeopardized if Donald Trump were to return to the White House. Biden warned that the former president’s agenda threatens to undermine democracy, restrict personal freedoms, and further enrich the wealthy.

The President appealed to voters of all backgrounds, urging them to stand united against Trump’s divisive tactics and extreme policies. He called upon Americans to defend democracy, protect civil rights, and safeguard the right to vote.

Advertisement

You can read the full statement below: