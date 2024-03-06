Rock The Bells, the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, has announced the first wave of talent joining the second annual “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience”, sailing on November 13-17, 2024 from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas for another five days of non-stop Hip-Hop. The initial wave of artists includes Jadakiss, E-40, Rakim, Talib Kweli, Digable Planets, and AZ, along with a cast of DJs that set the tone for the inaugural cruise, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kid Capri, Mannie Fresh, and Rock The Bells Radio’s own The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ Scratch, and DJ Epps. Roxanne Shante and Torae will return as hosts.

“Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” is in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. Inspired by classic Hip-Hop for Hip-Hop heads, the experience is the first of its kind, offering an immersive five-day Hip-Hop experience aboard the Norwegian Gem. Hip-Hop will be taking over every corner of the ship with themed parties, meet & greet autograph sessions, rap karaoke, open mic nights, and much more.

“Keepin the heads ringing, Rock the Bells Cruise is back!,” said Sixthman CEO Jeff Cuellar, “Hip-Hop heads get ready for a bigger and more action-packed schedule that continues the tradition of celebrating the icons across all Hip-Hop culture while also looking ahead to the next 50 years.”

Rock The Bells proudly serves Hip-Hop’s legends and champions the culture by providing opportunities to spotlight its icons through content, commerce, and experiences. This partnership is the first time Sixthman has produced a classic Hip-Hop cruise.

The week-long cruise will sail from Miami and make two stops in the Bahamas at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau. Pricing ranges from $1,180 to $7,191. Cabins are on sale to the public today, Tuesday, March 5th. More information can be found at rockthebellscruise.com. A full slate of performers, activities, and other details will be made available within the coming months.