The Super Bowl reminded fans how great Usher’s “Yeah!” is. Just before the Super Bowl, the single was acknowledged for going 13 times platinum in the United States.

Ludacris showed a new plaque online, highlighting the single crossing 1 billion streams on Spotify.

“That DAMN SUPER BOWL EFFECT Was The Cherry On Top,” Ludacris wrote. “CONGRATS to my brothers @usher @liljon @seangarrettpen & ALL THE FANS THAT MADE THIS ONE OF THE BIGGEST SONGS IN HISTORY!!!!” Usher reshared the post on his account and commented, “We did that bro” with muscle and fire emojis. “Thank U to everyone who ever pressed play!!”

Advertisement

Usher added, “We did that bro. Thank U to everyone who ever pressed play!!”