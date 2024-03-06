SOURCE SPORTS: Zion Williamson Reveals He is Open to Participating in NBA Dunk Contest

Zion Williamson is eyeing the NBA Dunk Contest. Following a big win over the Toronto Raptors, Williamson revealed what would get him in the Saturday NBA All-Star showcase.

“If I’m in the All-Star Game, I’ll do the dunk contest,” he said. “But if I’m not, I’m not doing it.”

Williamson revealed that it is “his part” to make the game. In the past, Williamson made it in 2021 and 2023.

You can hear WIlliamson’s statement below.