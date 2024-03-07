Baby No. 8 has arrived for Cam Newton. Newton’s girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, revealed that she has delivered the new child.

Hitting her Instagram Story, Brown commented on the birth while detailing hospital garments, explicitly questioning how long she has to be in a depend, which she called a diaper.

“You don’t want me to wear a thong,” Brown said to the newborn. “You want me to wear a diaper because you have on a diaper … OK we’ll be diaper twins.”

