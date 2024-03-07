‘Euphoria’ Actress Nika King Says She Hasn’t Paid Her Rent in Six Months

Euphoria actress Nika King says she has been unable to pay her rent for six months due to show delays.

King plays the Leslie Bennett, the mom of Zendaya’s character, Rue. Speaking on Instagram, King revealed she has no clue when the project is coming, citing Zendaya is at fashion week, and she has had trouble booking shows.

“People are like, ‘We need Season 3.’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I need Season 3, too!’ I haven’t paid my rent in six months, and Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. I’m like, ‘Bitch, come home! I need you. Mama need you.’”

She added, “I thought my career was on the rise after ‘Euphoria.’ I thought I was good. It don’t work that way.”

