Grammy-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas has unveiled plans for his upcoming Not Now I’m Busy headlining tour, set to kick off on May 11 in Minneapolis at the Uptown Theater. The 24-city trek will feature special appearances from rappers Millyz and Dax.

The tour will include stops in major cities across the United States, such as Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston, as well as in Toronto, Canada. To cap off the cross-country tour, Joyner will revive Joyner Fest on June 22 at the DCU Center in his hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Joyner Fest, which previously took place in November 2021 at The Palladium, saw a sold-out crowd of 8,000 and served as a platform for Worcester’s emerging artists to showcase their talent.

Tickets for the Not Now I’m Busy tour will be available to the public on Joyner’s website starting Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be offered from Wednesday, March 6, through Thursday, March 7, at 10 p.m. local time.

The tour coincides with the release of Joyner’s highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Not Now I’m Busy, scheduled for March 22. Joyner recently unveiled the album’s artwork, generating further excitement among his fan base.

NOT NOW I’M BUSY – TOUR DATES

May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

May 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detorit

May 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

May 18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre and Ballroom

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

May 22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 24 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

May 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

May 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

May 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

May 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

June 1 – Dallas, TX – Gilley’s South Side Ballroom

June 4 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

June 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

June 7 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

June 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

June 9 – San Diego, CA – SOMA – Mainstage

June 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

June 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

June 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

June 22 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center