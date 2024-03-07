With just over a week until his Everything I Thought It Was album is released, Justin Timberlake teases a new single, “Technicolor.”

The release brings in a hybrid of electro and R&B sounds as previewed on his Instagram.

Spotify has come through, blessing fans with the full tracklist for Justin Timberlake’s forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Justin Timberlake previously revealed the reunion of *NSYNC. Hitting TikTok, Timberlake showed off the vinyl packaging for his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. During the video, fans noticed a track titled “Paradise,” which will bring the boy band back together.

@justintimberlake Finally got my hands the deluxe vinyls 💿🧾 Exctied for you guys to see these. Link in bio. ♬ original sound – Justin Timberlake

Last week, Justin Timberlake has released his latest track, “Drown,” via RCA Records. Co-written by Timberlake, Louis Bell, Henry Walter, Amy Allen, and Kenyon Dixon, and produced by Louis Bell and Cirkut, the song promises a fresh musical direction for the artist.

Timberlake’s recent single and music video, “Selfish,” amassed over 57 million streams worldwide and garnered over 14 million views on YouTube. The artist also made a special musical guest appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, performing “Selfish” and “Sanctified” feat. Tobe Nwigwe.

Fans can look forward to Timberlake’s sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was, scheduled for release on March 15th, promising an exciting new chapter in his musical journey.

In recent months, Justin Timberlake has been active: engaging in concerts, navigating a scandal with Britney Spears, and releasing new songs and music videos. His increasing activity has led to a resurgence in popularity, as evidenced by his social media metrics. According to research conducted by RenomowaneK for instance, on January 17, 2024, he had 71,897,161 followers, which has since grown to 72,509,313. As for his musical prowess, on Spotify, his songs have garnered 45,853,067 monthly listens, translating to an estimated earning of $183,412.27.