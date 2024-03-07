Kid Cudi has announced his world tour. Hitting Twitter, Cudi announced that he would head out on the INSANO world tour, naming Pusha T, Jaden, and Earthgang.

The presale for Kid Cudi’s INSANO WORLD TOUR kicks off on Tuesday, March 12th at 10 am local time in North America and Wednesday, March 13th at 10 am local time in the United Kingdom and Europe. Fans can register in advance at www.insanotour.com. Tickets for the global tour will be available to the general public starting on Friday, March 15th at 10 am local time, also through www.insanotour.com.

American Express® Card Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets and VIP packages ahead of the general public in select markets. Amex® Early Access for UK/Europe starts on Monday, March 11th at 10 am local time, continuing until Friday, March 15th at 9:00 am local time. For North American dates, Amex Early Access begins on Tuesday, March 12th at 10 am and ends on Thursday, March 14th at 10 pm local time.

Limited VIP packages will be available, starting on Tuesday, March 12th at 12 pm local time in North America and Wednesday, March 13th at 10 am local time in Europe. These exclusive offers may include early VIP access, priority check-in to the GA floor, VIP Tour Gifts, VIP merchandise, and more. Public ticket sales for the world tour commence on Friday, March 15th at 10 am local time.

Fresh from the release of his 11th studio album INSANO, Kid Cudi invites Zane Lowe into his home to discuss the project, his retirement from music, his relationship with Ye, and more.

Speaking on INSANO Cudi tells Zane, “I think that this album is a triumph, because I’ve seen a lot of people saying, yo, you sound like you can feel the happiness in the music. You can feel the joy radiating. Every note, every verse. There’s no Kid Cudi album that sounds like this. Can you imagine? 11 albums, and I was able to still do something new.”

As he nears his 40th birthday, this wide-ranging conversation sees Cudi reflect on his career, how he’s inspired the next generation of rappers, and why he loves working with Lil Yachty.

When speaking about his relationship with ‘Ye, Cudi says, “It’s usually one person does something where the other one has to defend themselves, but usually you like to keep these things private, but sometimes they can come out.”

He added, “I think in my situation it’s a little bit more complicated. Me personally, I just pray on it and walking the light and the new Scott is not angry at anyone. The new Scott doesn’t have beef with anyone, and I just try to focus on that.”