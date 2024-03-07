Stars Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascual are voices in the official new trailer for The Wild Robot from DreamWorks Animation. The animated film is adapted from a bestselling middle-grade novel of the same name authored by Peter Brown.

As reported by Shadow and Act, Brown is known for his Wild Robot series, which has garnered much critical acclaim and a slew of awards, including the Caldecott Honor, a Horn Book Award, two E.B. White Awards, two E.B. White Honors, a Children’s Choice Award for Illustrator of the Year, two Irma Black Honors, a Golden Kite Award and a New York Times Best Illustrated Book Award.



The film was written and directed by Chris Sanders. Nyong’o will voice ROZZUM unit 7134, or “Roz” for short – who is “a robot that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.”



The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascual will voice fox Fink, and Catherine O’Hara as opossum Pinktail, along with Bill Nighy as goose Longneck, Kit Connor as gosling Brightbill and Stephanie Hsu as Vontra, who is a robot that will intersect with Roz’s life on the island. The Wild Robot also features Mark Hamill, Matt Berry and Ving Rhames. Wow. No big deal there!