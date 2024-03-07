Nicki Minaj shows fans what they will get at the Pink Friday 2 tour. With Denver and Oakland already transformed into #GagCity, Minaj hit Instagram to share moments from the show. You can get a glimpse below.

The Queen of Hip-Hop, Nicki Minaj, kicked off her highly anticipated Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour with two spectacular performances in Oakland, CA, and Denver, CO. With over 30 sold-out shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, Minaj’s return to the stage has been eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.

Minaj mesmerized over 25,000 fans at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, setting a new record as the venue’s second-highest-grossing single night by a hip-hop artist. The show featured hits from her latest album, Pink Friday 2, including chart-toppers like “FTCU” and “Super Freaky Girl,” alongside fan-favorite classics such as “Anaconda” and “Super Bass.”

The concert also saw 13 live debuts from Minaj’s discography, including long-awaited performances of “Right Thru Me” and “Here I Am.” Special guest Monica joined Minaj on stage, thrilling fans with her hit songs.

Gag City, the AI World created by Minaj’s dedicated fanbase, came to life on stage with vibrant production, enhancing the concert experience. Fans had the opportunity to elevate their experience with various VIP packages, including access to exclusive lounges and merchandise.

Minaj’s surprise appearance at the Gag City Headquarters in Denver further cemented the tour’s excitement and anticipation. With her unmatched talent and energy, Minaj has set the stage for an unforgettable tour experience for fans worldwide.