Okay, let’s get right to the latest and greatest with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. So Shadow and Act reported some updates from the preview MTV just dropped on the LHHA.

Bambi is moving on. She has been about a year removed from her divorce from rapper Lil Scrappy, and now the mother of three is ready to go back to the dating world. Good luck! In the preview, she and Karlie Redd go on a double date. Then the conversation takes a turn when they dish about non-monogamous relationships. Whew. When Bambi’s “date” starts talking about polygamy, Redd says she has had her situations.

Here’s the play-by-play… “I’ve been in that,” she says. “I might as well be [in a polygamous relationship]. I can’t waste time on someone who wants to send rings to another girl…” Bambi then asks if Redd’s man sent engagement rings to another girl, to which Redd says yes. “Why are you still like straddling the fence?” Bambi asks. “I’m not straddling the fence…we have business…” In her confessional, Redd says it’s not easy to leave her relationship because they still live together and are in business. Redd then excuses herself from the table to answer the phone for her “primary boyfriend,” per a production note on the screen.

Advertisement

The episode airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on MTV.